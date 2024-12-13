Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James cut Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.34. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

