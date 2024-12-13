Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 125,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,800.76. This represents a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $413,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,785,600. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 187.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RARE. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RARE

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.