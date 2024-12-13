Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNTK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Kinetik by 2,030.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kinetik by 244.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Kinetik by 13,790.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Kinetik during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Kinetik Stock Up 3.2 %

KNTK stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.95.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.10). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.13%.

Kinetik Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

