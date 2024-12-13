Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UGI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 120.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

