Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,104,000 after acquiring an additional 193,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,828,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,970,000 after purchasing an additional 348,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 49.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,892,000 after buying an additional 711,951 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $32.81 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

