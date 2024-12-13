Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $152.16 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,855. This trade represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

