Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,046 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE DKS opened at $218.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.