Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $98.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

