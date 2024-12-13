Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $98.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on EDU. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
