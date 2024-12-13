Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 283.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after purchasing an additional 683,361 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 530.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 625.1% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 94.9% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 127,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 774,148 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,709.76. This trade represents a 1.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,704,639.84. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,244,016 shares of company stock valued at $26,939,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $879.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.49.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.35. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Craig Hallum cut ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

