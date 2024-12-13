Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum China by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 43.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 906.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Yum China by 140.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $789,948.27. The trade was a 27.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

