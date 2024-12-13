Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after purchasing an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,399,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,249,000 after purchasing an additional 109,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,682,000 after purchasing an additional 364,665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,420,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,398,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 997,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.1 %

OMC stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day moving average of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

