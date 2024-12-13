Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 29,949 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,949 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $48.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

