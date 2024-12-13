Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 50,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,017,000.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $269.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Insulet Trading Down 0.6 %

Insulet stock opened at $271.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.58 and its 200-day moving average is $219.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $279.77. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

