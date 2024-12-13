Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX opened at $65.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.26 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,042 shares of company stock worth $3,563,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

