Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of BancFirst worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,702,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,936,000 after acquiring an additional 573,224 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,370,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 499.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.6 %

BANF stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.14.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $163.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,500. This trade represents a 10.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 24,607 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,068,492.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,499 shares in the company, valued at $27,995,025.30. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,150 shares of company stock valued at $15,442,825. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

