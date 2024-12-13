Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,677 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens upgraded Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. Bunge Global SA has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

