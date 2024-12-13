Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 11,907 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.92. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

