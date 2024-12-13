Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,300 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 63.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PVH by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 116.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $89.56 and a 1 year high of $141.15.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.44. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Bank of America downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.