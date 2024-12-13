Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 400 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 19,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total value of $2,002,762.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,918.32. This trade represents a 53.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $111.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

