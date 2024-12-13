Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,386 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

