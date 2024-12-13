Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,600 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLB. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the third quarter worth $13,435,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 336,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after buying an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 56.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 126,578 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,071,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,605,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on GitLab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.75 and a beta of 0.54. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,254.40. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,990 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,180. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,365 shares of company stock worth $10,350,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

