Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 7,284 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 201,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.44, for a total transaction of $41,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,299. The trade was a 3.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette S. Aulestia sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,900. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,798 shares of company stock worth $7,989,464. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.45. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.28.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

