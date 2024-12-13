Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 7,400 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 112.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 27.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

