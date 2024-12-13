Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 9,500 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,521,000 after acquiring an additional 142,545 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,253,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,993,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,997,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 110.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,390,760. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $414.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

