JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Stock Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMOM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,619,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,546,000 after purchasing an additional 776,455 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,193,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,179,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 421,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMOM stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

