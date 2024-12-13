Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,004,000 after buying an additional 98,984 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 38,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,802,497.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,309,126.60. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,946.53. This represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $250.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

About Apple



Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

