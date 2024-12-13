Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Position Decreased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.21% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 550.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 372,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after buying an additional 114,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGND. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $132,523.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,963.40. This trade represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 9,772 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $989,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,647.94. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,728 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,575. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

