LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of LiveRamp worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAMP. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 642.33 and a beta of 0.97. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.99. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,440.63. This represents a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

