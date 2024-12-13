MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Shares Down 9.5% – Time to Sell?

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.43. 158,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 216,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

