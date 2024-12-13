MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCR opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,646,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 484,529 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 448,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.