MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of MCR opened at $6.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Charter Income Trust
About MFS Charter Income Trust
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Charter Income Trust
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.