MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.10% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $6,429,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $291,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $513,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 187.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $324,511.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,279.19. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. TD Cowen lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.48 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.84.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.98%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

