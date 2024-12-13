monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 112.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,014,000 after purchasing an additional 798,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in monday.com by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,905,000 after acquiring an additional 318,837 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in monday.com by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,707,000 after acquiring an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in monday.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 600,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com stock opened at $282.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.91. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 687.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.17 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

