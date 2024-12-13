MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,352 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 22.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,030,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $47,960,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.12. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. This trade represents a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,131,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,849 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.08.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

