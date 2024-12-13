Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,592 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

