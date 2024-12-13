Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Up 51.9% in November

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of MRPLY opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Mr Price Group has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Mr Price Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Mr Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

About Mr Price Group

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Apparel, Homeware, Financial Services, and Telecoms segments. It offers clothing, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, footwear, underwear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women’s smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and decor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

