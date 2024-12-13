National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 1.0 %

NGG opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

