National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Up 53.1% in November

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the November 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $72.33 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $63.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

