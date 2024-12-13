Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2024

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.3 %

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.