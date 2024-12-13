NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Price Down 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Free Report) were down 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 762,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a market cap of $321,129.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases in the United States. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

