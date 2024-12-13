NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NMI were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 57.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in NMI by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NMI by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 11.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

NMIH opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

