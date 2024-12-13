Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after buying an additional 94,178 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,182 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,008,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 212,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 905,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,046,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

