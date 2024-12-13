NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NOV were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 1,194.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,706,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,188 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 841,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 798,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 1,590.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 59.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41,890 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at NOV

In other NOV news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,311.10. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.10 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

