Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $115.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,803. This trade represents a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,755 shares of company stock worth $10,165,712 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,356.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

