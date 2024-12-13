Omnicom Group’s (OMC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

