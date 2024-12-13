ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Shares Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

