Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Otter Tail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $73.43 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $338.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

