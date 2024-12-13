Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.01 and last traded at $34.01. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.37.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

