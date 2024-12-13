Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 19,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 204,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

