Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Pentair Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $108.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pentair has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

