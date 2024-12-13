Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 4,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pentair by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $66.77 and a one year high of $110.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pentair from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $357,615.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This trade represents a 15.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

